Wisconsin's Economic Outlook Webinar hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Administration

MADISON (WKOW) — Wednesday October 5th, the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue are hosting and hour long webinar that starts at 1 P.M.
The program will feature DOR Secretary Peter Barca and leading DOR economists.
It outlines recent initiatives that have been impacting businesses and detailing trends in employment levels, personal income, wages, and sales tax data.
“This webinar offers an overview of our state’s economic landscape while spotlighting trends that can affect Wisconsin businesses and organizations,” Secretary-designee Blumenfeld said.
This webinar will be recorded and open to the public.
Registration is free and highly recommended to participate in Q&A with panelists and presenters. Individuals who would like to attend can register online.
Recordings also will be available on the DOA YouTube channel.