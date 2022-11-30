Wisconsin's flu season gets off to quick start

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 5,000 people in Wisconsin tested positive for influenza in the first seven weeks of the 2022-2023 flu season, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. More than 2,300 of those cases came in the week before Thanksgiving. During the same week in 2019, 43 people tested positive.
That difference marks a big increase in flu activity, and Thomas Haupt, the influenza surveillance coordinator for DHS, said it's coming earlier in the flu season than what health experts typically expect.
"We are seeing a significant increase in influenza over the past few weeks," he said. "These are numbers that normally we would be seeing in late January, early February during the peak."
Haupt said the percent of positive flu tests doubled in recent weeks.
Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts flu activity in Wisconsin in the upper layer of the "moderate" category.
During the same week in 2019, Wisconsin was in the "minimal" category.
The most recent time Wisconsin had anywhere close to this much flu activity at this point in the year was in 2009, when the state was in the lower layer of the "moderate" category.
Haupt said the early start to the season is leaving a lot of questions in the air about what the rest of the season will look like.
"We just don't know when we're going to be seeing peaks," he said. "We're hoping an early start will mean an early peak and an early end."
While the number of flu cases right now is a bit surprising for doctors, it's not the only thing that's different this flu season.
Haupt said, typically, the flu really affects the elderly and young children. But this year, young adults are getting sick at a higher rate.
"The group that is getting hit the hardest is the 18- to 49-year-olds, and those are the ones who are not getting the vaccine in the numbers that we would anticipate or that we had hoped," he said.
According to Haupt, health experts aren't sure what's driving the high level of flu activity, but he said the lower number of people who've gotten their flu shot could be playing a role.
"It could be, potentially, a severe year, but we do have that capability of helping to make it a less severe year, and we all need to take that responsibility for ourselves or for those people who are around us," Haupt said.