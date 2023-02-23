Wisconsin's former governor Tony Earl passes away, flags to be flown at half-staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's 41st governor Tony Earl passed away Thursday morning, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Governor Tony Evers said Earl suffered a stroke over the weekend and was hospitalized. He spent his remaining time surrounded by his daughters and close family.

He passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the age of 86, Evers said.

Evers signed Executive Order #187, ordering the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff effective immediately to honor the former governor and the work he did for the state.

Evers said he's heartbroken today, and it was an "extraordinary honor" to know Earl.

"A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many," Evers said in the release. "Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed."

Earl's daughters said the showing of love has meant a lot to them.

“The family is tremendously grateful for the love and support we’ve received,” said former Gov. Earl’s four daughters, Julia, Anne, Maggie, and Kitty in a statement. “Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all. He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change.”

The Earl family also expressed its gratitude over the care Earl received at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

Evers said Tony Earl's legacy is marked by his "devout support of stewardship and conservation." He was known for his "pragmatic policy solutions with comity and respect despite party affiliation, his passion for and commitment to good governance, his leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, especially for LGBTQ Wisconsinites, women, and communities of color, and being an outspoken critic of polarization and money in politics."

Earl is survived by his four daughters -- Julia Earl, Anne Earl, Maggie Earl Shore and Kitty Earl-Torniainen -- and 11 grandkids -- Lucy, Eamon, Jack, Ben, Ash, Henry, Deirdre, Will, Silja, Aili and Kai.

You can read the full release online.