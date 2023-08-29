Wisconsin's GOP Assembly Introduces a new tax relief plan following Evers' veto of a previous proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, GOP lawmakers held a press conference to introduce a new tax relief plan that would provide $2.9 billion in tax cuts if passed.
In a statement from Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara, lawmakers estimate the tax cut would save taxpayers in Wisconsin more than $750 a year, reducing the state's tax bracket for families earning between $18,420 and $405,550 to 4.4%.
The plan proposes a tax cut in two critical areas for taxpayers in Wisconsin. The first would reduce taxes for the state's third income bracket, and the second would remove taxes from the first $150,000 of a couples' retirement income and the first $100,000 for individual filers.
"It doesn't matter how you spin it. If you want to look at the average taxpayer, the median taxpayer, you're going to find them all. But you're going to find middle class families, individuals, small businesses, this is a key place to cut taxes. And that's what we're going to offer in this plan," said Republican Representative Mark Born.
Republican lawmakers said they are targeting the middle class in hopes that the tax would return money to working families.
Governor Evers vetoed the GOP's previous tax proposal back in July. The proposal sought to provide relief for all income tax brackets and focused on the state's highest earners. Joint filers with earnings over $400,000 were expected to receive a 15% tax rate reduction. Evers countered the proposal with a tax cut that provided the lowest two tax brackets with the most significant relief.
"We're giving the Governor a second chance to do the right thing. We know during these inflationary times, it's important", Born said. "He says he wants to provide tax relief for the middle class. This was an opportunity to do it with two proposals that impact the middle class and in very significant ways".
Governor Evers has not provided comment on whether he supports the new proposal.
Representative Amy Binsfeld said Republican lawmakers are also considering an amendment to Wisconsin's Constitution requiring a two-thirds majority vote for future tax raises.
The bill is currently seeking co-sponsors and will be heard before a committee later this week.