Wisconsin's liberal-leaning judge Janet Protasiewicz to be sworn in Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Judge Janet Protasiewicz will be sworn into office on Tuesday, shifting the Wisconsin Supreme Court from a conservative majority to more liberal control.
Protasiewicz claimed victory over her opponent, former Justice Dan Kelly, in what was considered a crucial and highly contested race following the US Supreme Courts' Dobbs Decision, which put Wisconsin's abortion ban back in place.
The race went on to be one of the most expensive races in judicial history, with more than $27 million spent on campaign ads for both candidates combined.
While some are hoping that the newly appointed justice would bring change to rulings on abortion and Wisconsin's district maps, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says it's going to be hard to tell when those changes may come.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin was the largest contributor to Protasiewicz's campaign, believing that this election would heavily impact the outcomes of the 2024 presidential, House and Senate races.
While Protasiewicz has vowed to be impartial, severing any affiliation with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, she has remained vocal on certain issues.