Wisconsin's overall population health graded as 'C' in new report

MADISON (WKOW) — A report card assessing the health of Wisconsin's overall population shows room for improvement, according to UW Health.
The University of Wisconsin Health Institute has issued a report card every three years since 2007 with a pause in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two categories in the report card released March 2022: length and quality of life. Wisconsin earned C's in both categories.
The C's are the highest grade Wisconsin got, other metrics which assess health disparities and educational attainment, were graded as D's or F's.
“The Report Card is intended to spark curiosity and commitment to explore new ways of understanding the health of the people of Wisconsin,” Sheri Johnson, Ph.D., director, UW Population Health Institute in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said. “We believe it is possible to use data, evidence and stories to find common ground, cultivate social solidarity and build the power needed to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has an opportunity to thrive.”
On top of grades, the report card provides recommendations focusing on policies and practices that advance equity. They are: ensuring access to quality healthcare, expanding safe and affordable housing, increasing economic resources for children and families, expanding broadband and increasing civic engagement.
“The Report Card highlights actionable data and strategies for policy and practice change to address some of Wisconsin’s most persistent and pervasive problems,” Johnson said.
The report identifies some of the state's pervasive problems as the number of children in poverty (13.5% statewide) and barriers to economic opportunity that impact health.
Specifically, the some of the suggested solutions for Wisconsin are expanding BadgerCare Plus, making the 2021 Child Tax Credit permanent, increasing broadband access in underserved areas and removing barriers to voting.
To see the full report and specific calls to action, click here.