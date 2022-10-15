Wisconsin's Poor People's Campaign marches to energize voters to get to the polls

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Advocates are working to energize voters and ensure politicians address issues that affect real people as Wisconsin gets closer to the general election.
The Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign is taking part in a nationwide effort and marching alongside one another to encourage low income and poor communities to cast their ballot.
Reverend Ari Douglas is the tri-chair of the campaign and said Saturday's march was about bringing issues he and others are facing to candidates' attention.
"We are facing the sins of racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy on Christian nationalism and the lack of health care, which is a huge, huge issue here in Wisconsin," Rev. Douglas said.
He said the Poor People's Campaign is a movement of Wisconsinites who are poor income, faith leaders and those who have been "impacted by the sins that we have identified in both Wisconsin campaigns and nation campaigns."
On Saturday, the group marched from Summit Park in Beloit to New Zion Lutheran Church, where they held a candidate listening forum.
Douglas said the forum was to allow affected individuals to tell their stories for candidates to listen to. No candidates were invited to speak.
"We're having people who are impacted by these sins speak because they know their truth. They know what they have lived through most, most sharply," Douglas said.
It's a personal cause to Douglas, for more than one reason.
"I was at times at housing risk, surfing on friends' couches. I was very poor, very poor," he said.
Additionally, Douglas adds that many of his congregants are poor and dealing with the issues people with poverty face every day.
"Where my livelihood comes from, is from my congregants who are already poor. And so, if I see ways that I can lift them up and empower them, then that immediately affects my livelihood as well," Douglas said.
According to the Poor People's Campaign, 35% of people in Wisconsin are poor or low-income. But made up almost 40% of all the votes 2020.
"It's about making sure that all of us together, are strengthened, are empowered and given what we need to really make America what America can be, what make Wisconsin what Wisconsin can be," Douglas said.
That's why organizers said their efforts don't stop there, and that they will continue to encourage people to use their voice and their vote.
To learn more about the Poor People's Campaign, visit their website.