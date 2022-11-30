 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's Sheffield named Big Ten Coach of the Year

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team took home some hardware from the Big Ten.

Kelly Sheffield has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, a handful of players took home all-conference honors.

Sheffield won his third Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. He guided the Badgers to a 25-3 record this season, including a 19-1 mark in conference play. The Badgers claimed the conference crown for the fourth straight year. 

The Badgers also had three players earn unanimous All-Big Ten first team honors: Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson. Julia Orzol made the second team.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Player of the Year: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State

Setter of the Year: Mac Podraza, Sr., Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

RAINA TERRY, Jr., OH, Illinois

Camryn Haworth, So., S, Indiana

Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan

Carter Booth, Fr., MB, Minnesota

TAYLOR LANDFAIR, RS-So., OH, Minnesota

Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, Minnesota

MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska

LEXI RODRIGUEZ, So., L, Nebraska

TEMI THOMAS-AILARA, Sr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, Jr., OPP, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State

MAC PODRAZA, Sr., S, Ohio State

Allie Holland, Jr., MB, Penn State

Kashauna Williams, Sr., OH, Penn State

Eva Hudson, Fr., OH, Purdue

DANIELLE HART, Sr., MB, Wisconsin

SARAH FRANKLIN, Jr., OH, Wisconsin

DEVYN ROBINSON, Jr., RS, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland

Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MB, Maryland

Hannah Grant, Jr., L, Michigan

CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota

Bekka Allick, Fr., MB, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Gabby Gonzales, Sr., OH, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State

Seleisa Elisaia, Sr., S, Penn State

Raven Colvin, So., MB, Purdue

Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue

Julia Orzoł, So., OH, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Brooke Mosher, OH/OPP, Illinois

Carter Booth, MB, Minnesota

Mckenna Wucherer, OH, Minnesota

BEKKA ALLICK, MB, Nebraska

Katelyn Randorf, OPP, Northwestern

Alexa Markley, OH, Penn State

EVA HUDSON, OH, Purdue

SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES

Diana Brown, RS-Sr., S, Illinois

Grae Gosnell, Jr., OH, Indiana

Bailey Ortega, Jr., S, Iowa

Lexy Finnerty, Sr., DS, Maryland

Maddie Dowd, Sr., S, Michigan

Zoe Nunez, Grad., S, Michigan State

CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota

Anni Evans, Jr., S, Nebraska

Grace Reininga, Jr., L, Northwestern

Mia Grunze, RS-Sr., Ohio State

Katie Clark, Grad., MB/RS, Penn State

Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue

Madyson Chitty, Jr., L/DS, Rutgers

Anna MacDonald, Sr., L/DS, Wisconsin

 

ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections