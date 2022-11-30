Wisconsin's Sheffield named Big Ten Coach of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team took home some hardware from the Big Ten.
Kelly Sheffield has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, a handful of players took home all-conference honors.
Sheffield won his third Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. He guided the Badgers to a 25-3 record this season, including a 19-1 mark in conference play. The Badgers claimed the conference crown for the fourth straight year.
The Badgers also had three players earn unanimous All-Big Ten first team honors: Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson. Julia Orzol made the second team.
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
Player of the Year: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
Setter of the Year: Mac Podraza, Sr., Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
RAINA TERRY, Jr., OH, Illinois
Camryn Haworth, So., S, Indiana
Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan
Carter Booth, Fr., MB, Minnesota
TAYLOR LANDFAIR, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, Minnesota
MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska
LEXI RODRIGUEZ, So., L, Nebraska
TEMI THOMAS-AILARA, Sr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, Jr., OPP, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
MAC PODRAZA, Sr., S, Ohio State
Allie Holland, Jr., MB, Penn State
Kashauna Williams, Sr., OH, Penn State
Eva Hudson, Fr., OH, Purdue
DANIELLE HART, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
SARAH FRANKLIN, Jr., OH, Wisconsin
DEVYN ROBINSON, Jr., RS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland
Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MB, Maryland
Hannah Grant, Jr., L, Michigan
CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota
Bekka Allick, Fr., MB, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Gabby Gonzales, Sr., OH, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State
Seleisa Elisaia, Sr., S, Penn State
Raven Colvin, So., MB, Purdue
Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue
Julia Orzoł, So., OH, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Brooke Mosher, OH/OPP, Illinois
Carter Booth, MB, Minnesota
Mckenna Wucherer, OH, Minnesota
BEKKA ALLICK, MB, Nebraska
Katelyn Randorf, OPP, Northwestern
Alexa Markley, OH, Penn State
EVA HUDSON, OH, Purdue
SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES
Diana Brown, RS-Sr., S, Illinois
Grae Gosnell, Jr., OH, Indiana
Bailey Ortega, Jr., S, Iowa
Lexy Finnerty, Sr., DS, Maryland
Maddie Dowd, Sr., S, Michigan
Zoe Nunez, Grad., S, Michigan State
CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota
Anni Evans, Jr., S, Nebraska
Grace Reininga, Jr., L, Northwestern
Mia Grunze, RS-Sr., Ohio State
Katie Clark, Grad., MB/RS, Penn State
Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue
Madyson Chitty, Jr., L/DS, Rutgers
Anna MacDonald, Sr., L/DS, Wisconsin
ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections