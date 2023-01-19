Wisconsin's unemployment rate dipped in December

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped in December.
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for December.
They showed the unemployment rate at 3.2% for December, down from 3.3% in November and below the national rate of 3.5%.
Over the year, Wisconsin added 60,000 nonfarm jobs and 52,600 total private sector jobs. Over the month of December, Wisconsin nonfarm jobs increased by 900 and total private sector jobs increased by 1,500.
The full report can be found here.