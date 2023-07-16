Wisconsin's War of 1812 reenacted in Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKOW) – The roar of cannons could be heard outside the Villa Louis Mansion in Prairie du Chien Sunday as Wisconsin’s War of 1812 war reenacted.
Mary Elise Antoine, curator of the Villa Louis, said the goal was to give people a deeper understanding of the war and its impact.
"People walk away with a greater appreciation of the rich history of Wisconsin," Antoine said.
Antoine has long been passionate about teaching people about the war. She even wrote a book about it called The War of 1812 in Wisconsin: The Battle for Prairie du Chien.
"So many of the people I talk to say they have no idea this ever occurred," Antoine said. "And, while it's called the Battle of Prairie du Chien, we do a lot more interpretation about the people who lived in Prairie du Chien, about the Native Nations, about the fur trade and how this whole thing wasn't just an isolated battle."
The reenactment takes place annually. This year, Antoine said there were more reenactors, as well as a French-Canadian fiddler and dancer.