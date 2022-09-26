WISDOT and Gov. Evers announce nearly $8 million to Wisconsin’s freight railroad assistance programs

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million is going to improving freight railways across the state.
A press release from Evers' office says the grant funding will go towards lengthening rail spurs, installing conveyance equipment, and increasing storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities. The funds are made available through the Freight Railroad Preservation Program (FRPP) and the Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement Program (FRIIP).
“Wisconsin’s economy relies on a robust network of roads, ports, and railways, and investing in our state’s transportation infrastructure, including our freight rail network, is a positive investment for the future of industry, our economy, and our entire state,” Evers said.
There are five projects receiving funding, including one in southern Wisconsin:
Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company near Boscobel, Grant County: $1.4 million FRPP grant and $179,725 FRIIP loan to replace an old timber trestle structure
Rio Creek Feed Mill in Luxemburg, Kewaunee County: $1.5 million FRIIP loan to improve efficiency of the facility, specifically in rail car loading and unloading.
Northside Elevator in Stanley, Chippewa County: $3 million FRIIP loan to construct new track for a new terminal.
- McDonald Companies in Green Bay, Brown County: $492,791 FRIIP loan to reconstruct spur track that would serve a warehouse.
DeLong Company in Port of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County: $1.5 million FRIIP loan to install conveyance equipment at a terminal.