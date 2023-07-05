WisDOT calls on Wisconsinites to curb reckless driving in the state

MADISON (WKOW) — Around 3,000 people are hurt by a reckless driver every year in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In 2022, WisDOT reports 118 people were killed by reckless drivers.
The department states reckless driving is on the rise throughout the country and in Wisconsin, which is why it's calling for drivers to make a difference by choosing to drive safely.
"Reckless driving crashes are preventable," said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson. "We’re dedicated to working together with community partners and the people of Wisconsin to improve safety on our roads. We need everyone to recognize the risk of irresponsible driving, commit to being respectful on the roads, and help us change the culture of reckless driving."
WisDOT is issuing a reminder that reckless driving is illegal, and reckless drivers can be charged for endangering safety or causing injury.
A reckless driving charge can include aggressive driving, tailgating, running a red light, illegal passing and several other behaviors behind the wheel.
A new state law increased penalties for reckless driving. A driver can now face up to a $400 fine for a first offense, and if someone is hurt, the driver can face six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
WisDOT specifically notes speeding as a growing problem, with the State Patrol issuing over 1,400 100+ mph citations in 2020 — around 900 more than the number issued in 2019. In 2022, State Patrol officers issued 1,159 100+ mph citations.