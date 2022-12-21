WisDOT discourages traveling on Friday because of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is discouraging travel on Friday as a storm with potential blizzard condition approaches.
With high winds, frigid temperatures, poor road conditions and reduced visibility likely, WisDOT wants drivers to avoid traveling in certain parts of the state.
If drivers choose to go out, WisDOT recommends using 511.wi.gov to check winter road conditions and view live traffic cameras along their route.
WisDOT also warns the 55-mph wind gusts and blowing snow forecasted by the National Weather Service can make for a dangerous drive. Specifically, they warn to keep a safe distance from high-profile vehicles like semis, which are at risk of losing control or tipping in windy conditions.
WisDOT says conditions may also be too challenging for towing companies to come and help stranded or disabled vehicles, so it may take longer to get help. With freezing temperatures, being stranded on the highway could quickly become dangerous.
WisDOT has some reminders on how drivers can check road conditions and be safe while driving.
Preparation before winter travel
- If you must travel, check 511wi.gov for road conditions or incidents along your route. Download the 511 Wisconsin app to monitor conditions on the go. Monitor 511 Wisconsin on Twitter (@511WI) for the latest incidents and information.
- Clear snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.
- Fill the gas tank and windshield washer fluid.
- Have a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in your vehicle.
- Alert others about your route and expected travel time.
Precautions while driving
- Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.
- Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.
- Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.
- Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.
- Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.
- Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.
- Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.
- In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible.
For Motor Carriers
Trucking companies and their drivers are strongly encouraged to review their schedules and routes, and plan accordingly. Commercial motor vehicle drivers should check 511wi.gov before departure and throughout their trips for current travel impacts and advisories. Oversize/Overweight vehicle drivers are reminded their permits restrict operations during inclement weather.