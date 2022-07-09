WisDOT explains how to use Beltline Flex Lane

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Beltline's Flex Lane is set to open soon, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a video teaching drivers how to use it.
The Flex Lane will be on US 12/18 between I-39/90 and Whitney Way, and is set to open in mid-July. It is expected to be used for morning and afternoon rush hours, and potentially special events.
If there is a green arrow above the Flex Lane, that means it's open. If there is a yellow X above it, drivers should merge right. If there is a red X above it, the Flex Lane is closed.