WisDOT explains how to use Beltline Flex Lane

  • Updated
Screen Shot 2021-02-05 at 11.14.44 AM

Planned Beltline Flex Lane in Middleton and Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Beltline's Flex Lane is set to open soon, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a video teaching drivers how to use it.

The Flex Lane will be on US 12/18 between I-39/90 and Whitney Way, and is set to open in mid-July. It is expected to be used for morning and afternoon rush hours, and potentially special events.

If there is a green arrow above the Flex Lane, that means it's open. If there is a yellow X above it, drivers should merge right. If there is a red X above it, the Flex Lane is closed.

You can find more information about the Flex Lane online.

