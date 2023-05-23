WisDOT gives travel recommendations ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving travelers some recommendations as they prepare to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.
WisDOT asks travelers to slow down and stay focused on the roads, with one official stating speeding and reckless driving are major problems in Wisconsin and nationally.
"Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.
WisDOT recommends buckling up and eliminating distractions, described in its "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign.
In addition, WisDOT advises drivers to slow down and remember that speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions, which may be affected by traffic and weather.
In the event you do get involved in a crash, state law requires drivers to move their vehicle out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicle is still drivable. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, leave the vehicle where it is.
Finally, WisDOT states most road construction will be paused during Memorial Day weekend. Some areas will still have construction projects, which can be viewed on Wisconsin 511.