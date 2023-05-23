 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WisDOT gives travel recommendations ahead of Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Day Weekend Travel MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving travelers some recommendations as they prepare to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.

WisDOT asks travelers to slow down and stay focused on the roads, with one official stating speeding and reckless driving are major problems in Wisconsin and nationally.  

"Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

WisDOT recommends buckling up and eliminating distractions, described in its "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign.

In addition, WisDOT advises drivers to slow down and remember that speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions, which may be affected by traffic and weather.

In the event you do get involved in a crash, state law requires drivers to move their vehicle out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicle is still drivable. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, leave the vehicle where it is.

Finally, WisDOT states most road construction will be paused during Memorial Day weekend. Some areas will still have construction projects, which can be viewed on Wisconsin 511.

