WisDOT gives winter vehicle maintenance reminders

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding Wisconsinites about maintaining vehicles during winter.
With slippery roads and sub-zero weather, a bit of preparation and caution is sometimes all it takes to keep you safe and on the road.
Before you get on the road, WisDOT recommends the following:
- Keep your gas tank at least half-full. This helps prevent fuel lines from freezing and gives your extra fuel if you get stranded. Be sure electric vehicles are fully charged.
- Check your battery, anti-freeze, lights and cooling systems. Make sure they're fully charged, filled or in working condition.
- Replace your worn windshield wipers and fill up your washer fluid.
- Keep an emergency kit in every vehicle, with essentials like a blanket, flashlight, phone charger and shovel.
WisDOT also recommends that you check your tires, as they're what keep a vehicle from sliding on bad roads. Check tires monthly for:
- Pressure. Fill each tire to improve gas mileage and help your tires last longer.
- Tread. Depth should be at least 2/32 inch in every major tire groove. A good way to measure is to replace a tire when you can see President Lincoln's head if you put a penny into the tread.
- Damage. Repair any cuts, bumps or cracks as needed.
Finally, WisDOT says all drivers are required by law to turn on their low-beam headlights anytime visibility is less than 500 feet. Additionally, drivers are legally required to clear snow and ice from hoods, windshields, lights and roofs.
WisDOT says more than 15,000 crashes happened in the state last winter, with 38 being fatal.