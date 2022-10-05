 Skip to main content
WisDOT: Madison's Beltline Flex Lane has improved travel time by 30%

Beltline Flex Lane

The Flex Lane will not be open all the time. Instead, it will open when congestion builds and average speeds drop. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Flex Lane has significantly improved travel times on the Beltline, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Preliminary data shows that travel time has improved by about 30% on the Beltline, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

Drivers say they are also noticing improvements

As drivers get more familiar with the Flex Lane, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reminding drivers to stay safe on the Beltline.

“It's not a passing lane and it's definitely not a speed lane,” Sheriff Barrett said. “So just keep that in mind as you're traveling in the Flex Lane. Please be sure to follow the directions on the signs because those signs let drivers know of what could be coming up.”