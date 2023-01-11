WisDOT officials invite public to meeting about WIS 146 resurfacing project

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A public meeting takes place Wednesday night about the WIS 146 resurfacing project in Columbia County.
People are welcome to gather at the Cambria Community room on West Edgewater Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to talk about the proposed improvements.
In a news release, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the project will address 13 miles of deteriorating pavement on WIS 146 between WIS 16 and WIS 33.
The project will include the following:
- Resurfacing the roadway
- Adding shoulder rumble strips
- New curb ramps
- Replacing cross culverts
That stretch of road will be closed to thru traffic during construction. It is scheduled to begin in 2026.