WisDOT reminds drivers how they can check road conditions online

MADISON (WKOW) — Snow is here, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers that there's an easy way to prepare for their next trip.

WisDOT's 511wi.gov allows drivers to see current road conditions with 511's expanded and improved winter road conditions layer.

The maps on 511 are updated twice ever hour all day, and they share the conditions of over 14,000 miles of roadway.

WisDOT also encourages travelers to check live traffic cameras along their route.

Using the Winter Road Condition System

Visit 511wi.gov online, or download the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app

In the map legend, make sure “winter road conditions” is checked

Look for the colors outlining the roadways near you

The colors are listed from best to worst: good winter driving (green), slippery stretches (purple), snow covered (blue), ice covered (red) and travel not advised (black).

Viewing the Live Traffic Cameras

Visit 511wi.gov online or download the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app.

In the top right corner under the Map Legend and 511 layers box, click the “cameras” checkbox.

Look for the camera icons along your route.

On 511wi.gov, click the camera icon and look for “show video” button to view the live camera feed.

On the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app, press the "play" button in the bottom right corner.

Other Reminders

WisDOT also is reminding drivers to be extra careful while driving, saying "buckle up, phone down — every trip, every time."

Also, they advise that instead of driving in a storm, stay home if it's possible.

Finally, WisDOT reminds drivers that if they can "steer it, clear it." They say many believe that if they've been in a crash, they should not move their car. However, if the car is drivable and there are no injuries, the car should be moved to a shoulder or nearby safe place before 911 is called.

Visit wisconsindot.gov/staysafe​ to learn more safe driving tips and best practices for winter road safety.