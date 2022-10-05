WisDOT reminds drivers, pedestrian to follow rules of the road during Pedestrian Safety Month

MADISON (WKOW) — An average of 53 pedestrians are killed and about 1,300 hurt in crashes every year in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that one pedestrian is injured every 10 minutes in crashes across the country.
With October heralding quickly fading daylight, trick-or-treating and Pedestrian Safety Month, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding pedestrians and drivers to stay alert to keep roads safe.
State law requires drivers to:
- Yield to pedestrians in a sidewalk, alley or driveway
- Yield to pedestrians who have started crossing at an intersection or crosswalk on a walk signal or a green light
- Yield to pedestrians crossing the highway in a marked or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection where there are no traffic lights or control signals
- Not overtake nor pass a vehicle that stops at an intersection or crosswalk for a pedestrian or bicyclist
Other ways drivers can keep pedestrians safe is by obeying posted signs, staying off their phone, staying sober, taking care in areas with a lot of foot traffic (e.g., playgrounds, neighborhoods and schools) and not blocking crosswalks when stopping at intersections.
To stay safe, WisDOT recommends pedestrians:
- Yield to drivers when crossing a road where there is no intersection or crosswalk, or where they don't have a walk signal and vehicles have a green signal
- Not suddenly move into the path of an approaching vehicle that can't stop in time
- Walk on the left side of a road when not on a sidewalk
Pedestrians can take extra steps to keep themselves safe, such as by following signs and signals, walking on sidewalks whenever possible, crossing roads at intersections and wearing reflective clothing or lights at night and dusk.
Resources and other information about pedestrian safety are available online.