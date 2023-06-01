WisDOT reminds drivers to share the road with motorcycles

MADISON (WKOW) — With summer rolling in, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to share the road with motorcycles.
WisDOT reports there are around 2,000 motorcycle crashes each year, causing hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths. Motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash than other drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“When we share the road, we also share the responsibility to make every trip as safe as possible for all road users,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Vehicle drivers and motorcyclists need to be aware of each other on the roads and look twice before changing lanes or making turns.”
WisDOT has several recommendations for motorcycle and other drivers as they hit the road for summer travel.
For people driving near motorcycles, WisDOT encourages drivers to use caution. Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, making them harder to see, plus it's easy to misjudge how fast they're going.
WisDOT also asks that drivers look twice for motorcycles when changing lanes, pulling out from stop signs and changing lanes. Drivers should keep a safe following distance, avoid distractions and drive sober.
Similarly, WisDOT asks motorcyclists to pay attention and drive sober. Motorcyclists should also scan the road ahead — especially curves — for gravel and sand.
WisDOT also recommends motorcyclists wear high visibility clothing, safety gear and helmets. State law requires helmets for riders under 18. The department reports 69% of motorcyclists who died in crashes between 2018 and 2021 weren't wearing helmets.
Finally, WisDOT encourages motorcyclists to ride defensively and not take risks. They should also not share a lane with another vehicle, though the department suggests staggered riding for multiple motorcycles.
WisDOT offers motorcycle rider courses for those who want to be better educated and know how to stay safe on the roads.