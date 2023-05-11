WisDOT reminds drivers to stay alert for deer become more active

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch for deer.
Deer crashes tend to increase in May and June as deer look for places to give birth and young deer leave their mothers, according to WisDOT.
WisDOT reports there were more than 16,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin in 2022. Preliminary numbers show five people died and more than 500 were hurt in those crashes.
With deer becoming active at the same time people do, this can lead to deer crossing the same roads people are driving on.
"[Deer] can be unpredictable so drivers should always carefully scan the sides of the road ahead, buckle up, and put the phone down,” said Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst.
WisDOT has several recommendations to avoid hitting a deer as the weather warms up.
- Most deer crashes happen in the early morning and early evening hours, so be sure to use your headlights.
- Slow down, eliminate distractions and buckle up. Crash injuries are less severe or avoidable if everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt.
- Scan the road ahead, and if one deer crosses, watch for more. You can honk your horn to frighten deer and other animals away.
If you can't avoid hitting a deer, brake and stay in your lane. WisDOT states swerving can cause a more serious crash. Motorcyclists are at greater risk when hitting a deer, so they should brake firmly and swerve if necessary to miss the deer while trying to stay in their lane.
If you hit a deer, safely get your vehicle off the road if possible. If someone is hurt or the deer is on an active part of the road, call 911. If your vehicle and deer are off the road, still contact 911.
WisDOT recommends staying buckled in your vehicle and waiting for help, as getting out of your vehicle and walking along a roadway is dangerous.