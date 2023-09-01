 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

WisDOT reminds travelers to drive safe, plan their route on Labor Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
WisDOT reminds travelers to drive safe, plan their route on Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, which is why Wisconsin authorities are reminding people to drive safe and buckle up.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said peak travel times for people leaving for the weekend are expected to continue until 9 p.m. Friday. It will lull for a bit during the weekend and pick up again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

With all the people on the road, paying attention is extra important this weekend.

“While we soak in the last days of summer and plan one more getaway, safe driving behaviors should not take a vacation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We urge drivers to keep their eyes up and speeds down. Together we can prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin roadways, so everyone can safely reach their destination.”

Most road construction will pause over the weekend, but some projects will continue. Drivers can plan their routes ahead of time by viewing Wisconsin 511 and clicking the Roadwork checkbox to see potential traffic impacts.

Additionally, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force throughout Labor Day weekend as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.