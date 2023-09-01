WisDOT reminds travelers to drive safe, plan their route on Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year, which is why Wisconsin authorities are reminding people to drive safe and buckle up.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said peak travel times for people leaving for the weekend are expected to continue until 9 p.m. Friday. It will lull for a bit during the weekend and pick up again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

With all the people on the road, paying attention is extra important this weekend.

“While we soak in the last days of summer and plan one more getaway, safe driving behaviors should not take a vacation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We urge drivers to keep their eyes up and speeds down. Together we can prevent needless tragedies on Wisconsin roadways, so everyone can safely reach their destination.”

Most road construction will pause over the weekend, but some projects will continue. Drivers can plan their routes ahead of time by viewing Wisconsin 511 and clicking the Roadwork checkbox to see potential traffic impacts.

Additionally, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force throughout Labor Day weekend as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.