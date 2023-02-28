 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WisDOT removes frozen road declaration for part of southern Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Roadway

MADISON (WKOW) — Frozen road declarations will lift for parts of southern Wisconsin Wednesday. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is lifting frozen road declarations Wednesday for Zone 4, which includes Lafayette, Green, Rock and Jefferson counties as well as part of Dane County. 

At the same time, the department is enacting Class II road restrictions in Zones 4 and 5. This restriction is for state highways susceptible to damage from trucks during the spring thaw.

You can find what highways are considered Class II roads through an interactive map. 

Local units of government can also decide to place weight restrictions on roads like county highways or village streets. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you