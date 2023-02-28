WisDOT removes frozen road declaration for part of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Frozen road declarations will lift for parts of southern Wisconsin Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is lifting frozen road declarations Wednesday for Zone 4, which includes Lafayette, Green, Rock and Jefferson counties as well as part of Dane County.
At the same time, the department is enacting Class II road restrictions in Zones 4 and 5. This restriction is for state highways susceptible to damage from trucks during the spring thaw.
You can find what highways are considered Class II roads through an interactive map.
Local units of government can also decide to place weight restrictions on roads like county highways or village streets.