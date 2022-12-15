WisDOT still considers many roads 'slippery'

MADISON (WKOW) — Following overnight snows, some roads are slippery or snow covered.
As of 7:45 a.m. the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map shows most roads north of Madison are considered to be slippery in spots. Some roads in central or northern Wisconsin are considered ice or snow covered.
511 is also reporting several crashes impacting roadways. There are multiple crashes or disabled vehicles along I-94, several of which are in Sauk County.
Also in Sauk County, Hwy 33 is closed at Tuttle Street for low hanging power lines.
Click here for current road conditions.