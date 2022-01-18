 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

WisDOT takes steps to make it easier to become a school bus driver amidst shortage

  • Updated
School buses
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — With school bus drivers being one of the many shortages standing in the way of education, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is taking steps to help. 

WisDOT announced Tuesday it's implementing a temporary waiver to get more drivers in buses and encourage former drivers to work again.

“WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said in the press release. 

Until March 31, drivers seeking a school bus license will have a portion of the test identifying engine components waived. All other requirements of the written and road tests remain. A waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration allows the modification. 

Those who get a CDL under this waiver will be able to operate intrastate school buses only and cannot operate any other type of commercial motor vehicle that requires a special license. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com