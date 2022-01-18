WisDOT takes steps to make it easier to become a school bus driver amidst shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — With school bus drivers being one of the many shortages standing in the way of education, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is taking steps to help.
WisDOT announced Tuesday it's implementing a temporary waiver to get more drivers in buses and encourage former drivers to work again.
“WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said in the press release.
Until March 31, drivers seeking a school bus license will have a portion of the test identifying engine components waived. All other requirements of the written and road tests remain. A waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration allows the modification.
Those who get a CDL under this waiver will be able to operate intrastate school buses only and cannot operate any other type of commercial motor vehicle that requires a special license.