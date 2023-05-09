WisDOT to hold public involvement meeting for future US 14 resurfacing project

ARENA (WKOW) -- A public meeting is planned for Tuesday night to talk about a resurfacing project on US 14 that will impact communities in Dane and Iowa Counties.
Starting at 5 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation invites people to the Arena Village Hall to get familiar with the project that will run from Oak Street in Arena to Walter Road in Mazomanie.
Along with resurfacing the pavement, WisDOT said they will upgrade guardrails, pavement markings and extend a box culvert.
Construction isn't scheduled to start until 2030. But it could begin sooner if funding is available.