WisDOT to host public meeting on I-39/90/94 Corridor Study

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) invites the public to a meeting on their 67-mile I-39/90/94 Corridor Study spanning multiple counties on Wednesday.
WisDOT says the study is in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. They say the meeting is for public input and updates on the study like mainline and interchange alternatives.
The meeting is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Yahara Elementary School on 234 N Lexington Parkway in DeForest.