WISDOT to host public meeting on proposed project to improve I-39

DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on a proposed project to improve a significant portion of a major interstate Tuesday, August 8.
The meeting will be centered around I-39 from the County V Interchange to the North Dane County Line.
It will take place at the Wisconsin State Patrol's DeForest Office, located at 911 W North Street, Deforest, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.
At the meeting officials will go over the proposed project to resurface pavement along I-39.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the work would happen at night and the County V interchange ramps would be closed and detoured. The detour would utilize WIS 19 and WIS 60.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says construction is currently scheduled for 2026.
Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting.