WisDOT to host public meeting on Sun Prairie intersection work

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday about planned road work on the Wisconsin 19 and Westmount Drive intersection in Sun Prairie.
The department says improvements to the intersection include offset left turn lanes on Wisconsin 19 to improve traffic flow and safety.
The meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Meadow View Elementary on 200 North Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie.
The public can ask questions about the project and its effects on traffic.