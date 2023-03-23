WisDOT to host public meeting on WIS 23 construction

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is inviting the public to a meeting on roadway improvements on Wisconsin 23 from Wisconsin 16 to Gulch Road in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday afternoon.
WisDOT says the planned project will resurface roads on 2.8 miles stretch. They say Wisconsin 23 will stay open for traffic during construction.
The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Dells City Hall on 300 La Crosse Street. You can learn more about the project and ask questions.
Construction is set to begin in 2028.