WisDOT to provide free voter IDs for upcoming primary

MADISON (WKOW) — With the Wisconsin Partisan Primary election right around the corner, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding voters to make sure they have a proper ID so they can vote on August 9.
Voters who need a Wisconsin ID can go to the DMV, where they'll help with getting a voting ID free of charge.
You'll need to bring a few documents, such as a birth certificate, to get your ID. If you don't have all of the documents on hand, the ID Petition Process can be used to get a voting receipt while the documents or verifications are obtained.
To see if an ID you have is valid for voting, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
If you have any questions, call the DMV's toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. You can find the nearest DMV online and check wait times.