WisDOT warns consumers of an increase in phishing attempts through text

WisDOT phishing scam attempt

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants you to be aware of a scam attempt they're seeing more of recently. 

WisDOT said in a Facebook post it's seeing an uptick in phishing attempts through text. The scammers impersonate the Wisconsin DMV to get you to click on a link and reveal sensitive information. 

In one example of these phishing attempts, the text states a refund of fees is owed to the customer and asks the person who received the text to verify details through a link. 

WisDOT offers a couple of reminders on how you can avoid becoming victim to a phishing scam: 

  • Don't click on links from sources you don't know 
  • Start at wisconsindmv.gov. Know all links to official Wisconsin websites end in .gov.
  • If you are contacted through text, email or phone why someone you don't know, don't respond to the text, engage with the caller or click on the links. 
  • Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to DMV's eNotify. 

