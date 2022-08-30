WisDOT warns of potential traffic impacts for Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to travel safely over Labor Day weekend and warning them of construction that may impact traffic.
WisDOT is reminding drivers to:
- Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
- Eliminate distractions. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.
- Be prepared to move over or slow down for emergency services. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.
For the most part, road construction will be paused to make travel go smoothly. However, WisDOT says the following roads in southwestern Wisconsin will be impacted by construction over the holiday weekend:
- Dodge County:
- US 151 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at the WIS 49 interchange near Waupun. Motorists will encounter lane shifts and reduced speed limits.
- Juneau County:
- I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston.
- WIS 82 is open to one lane in each direction near the interchange.
- Rock County:
- I-43 is reduced to one lane in each direction between WIS 140 north of Clinton and the east Rock County line.
A number of other roads will be impacted by construction across the state.
You can view impacted roads and traffic conditions by visiting 511wi.gov or by using the 511 Wisconsin app.