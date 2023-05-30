WisDOT warns pavement buckling risk increases as weather warms up

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckles as the weather warms up.
WisDOT states when the weather quickly goes from cool to hot, slabs of pavement will expand and push against each other. If that pressure is great enough, the pavement can buckle — which causes bumps or dips in the roadway.
Though it's hard to predict if and where pavement buckles will happen, WisDOT recommends drivers slow down and be careful.
WisDOT also asks drivers to watch for slowing traffic and roadside workers who may be repairing a damaged road.
Finally, report serious pavement issues to 911. Be ready to give a specific location.