...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WisDOT warns pavement buckling risk increases as weather warms up

  • Updated
  • 0
hwy 14 buckling

Pavement buckled on Highway 14 in 2021. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants drivers to be on the lookout for pavement buckles as the weather warms up.

WisDOT states when the weather quickly goes from cool to hot, slabs of pavement will expand and push against each other. If that pressure is great enough, the pavement can buckle — which causes bumps or dips in the roadway.

Though it's hard to predict if and where pavement buckles will happen, WisDOT recommends drivers slow down and be careful. 

WisDOT also asks drivers to watch for slowing traffic and roadside workers who may be repairing a damaged road.

Finally, report serious pavement issues to 911. Be ready to give a specific location.

