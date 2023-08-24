WisDOT warns public to keep eye out for pavement buckles

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking the public to keep an eye out for pavement buckles as they drive this week.
With extreme heat in the forecast, Columbia County has already seen its first buckle this season, and the conditions are right for more to follow.
The heat causes pavement to expand and push against itself, and if the pressure gets high enough, the pavement can buckle. This can create dips or bumps that can be dangerous for motorists.
With this in mind, WisDOT recommends slowing down and focusing all attention on the roadway.
Additionally, be sure to watch for slowing traffic or roadside workers who may be repairing damaged pavement.
Finally, report all serious pavement buckles to 911. Be sure to give a specific location.