WisDOT's new rideshare platform boasts more transportation options

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has moved its rideshare service to a new platform.
The new mobile app is powered by RideAmigos, and WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said it will help better organize commutes and other trips, saving people money in the process.
The program matches commuters by location and schedule to alternatives of driving alone. The RideAmigos platform also helps users log alternative commutes with the mobile app.
WisDOT says the program will help further reduce traffic and pollution in Wisconsin, as well as improve accessibility and mobility while saving commuters money.
The move to the app is thanks to WisDOT's partnership with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
You can download the new app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store.