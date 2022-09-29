WisPolitics hosts annual polling summit in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top pollsters from across the Midwest gathered in Madison to discuss the important trends, issues and races in Wisconsin.
WisPolitics hosted its annual polling summit at The Madison Club on Thursday.
The event comes as Wisconsin is once again in the national political spotlight. The big races for U.S. Senate and governor have the whole nation watching. With the races looking close, experts say a lot of this comes down to voter turnout.
"A lot of it is going to be a turnout game, right?" WisPolitics President Jeff Mayers told 27 News. "And in terms of... [are] the Evers and Barnes folks going to turn out their voters? Same with Michels and Johnson. Are they going to turn out their voters and what are they going to do to drive those people to the polls?"
Mayers also encouraged potential voters to look at polls with a critical eye.
"Polls, as much as a lot of people would like, don't predict who's gonna win. It's a snapshot in time. But, you know, over time, if this poll was done using the same methodology, you'll see trends, and that's the most important thing about polling," Mayers said.