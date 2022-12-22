With 5 fires so far this holiday season, City of Beloit Fire Department urges safety

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Fire Department reports seeing an increase in house fires during the 2022 holiday season.
Each year at Thanksgiving, the department puts up a wreath that starts will all green bulbs. Then, the bulbs change to red for each residential fire and blue for each fatal fire during the holiday season.
The goal is to keep all the lights green through New Year's Day. The department reports five red bulbs are currently lit on the wreath.
“Whether you’re cooking the big holiday meal, decorating with candles or having a quick smoke to avoid talking to relatives, please keep fire safety at the top of your mind,” said Deputy Chief Jason Griffin. “Keep a close eye on the stove and/or open flames and candles. Make sure that cigarette is properly extinguished.”
The department recommends closing bedroom doors to slow down spread of fire if one does break out. This simple step provides extra time to escape.
The department also urges to ensure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working and have fresh batteries.
The causes of the recent fires have varied from improper jumping of car batteries to smoking to electrical issues. Overall in 2022, the city reports 96 fires causing $2.7 million in damages.
More tips on fire prevention are available on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.