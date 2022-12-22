 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

With 5 fires so far this holiday season, City of Beloit Fire Department urges safety

  • Updated
Beloit Wreath 12 21

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Fire Department reports seeing an increase in house fires during the 2022 holiday season. 

Each year at Thanksgiving, the department puts up a wreath that starts will all green bulbs. Then, the bulbs change to red for each residential fire and blue for each fatal fire during the holiday season. 

The goal is to keep all the lights green through New Year's Day. The department reports five red bulbs are currently lit on the wreath. 

“Whether you’re cooking the big holiday meal, decorating with candles or having a quick smoke to avoid talking to relatives, please keep fire safety at the top of your mind,” said Deputy Chief Jason Griffin. “Keep a close eye on the stove and/or open flames and candles. Make sure that cigarette is properly extinguished.”

The department recommends closing bedroom doors to slow down spread of fire if one does break out. This simple step provides extra time to escape. 

The department also urges to ensure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working and have fresh batteries. 

The causes of the recent fires have varied from improper jumping of car batteries to smoking to electrical issues. Overall in 2022, the city reports 96 fires causing $2.7 million in damages. 

More tips on fire prevention are available on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

