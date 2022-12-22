With brutal temperatures and strong winds, doctors are warning of frostbite

MADISON (WKOW) -- Winter break came early for many students across southern Wisconsin. For some, that means hitting the hills or slopes to spend time outside, but doctors are expressing their concerns of frostbite.
The worst wind chills and cold temperatures are the night of December 22 into early morning on the 23rd. Doctors say with extremely low temperatures and strong winds, frostbite can happen a lot faster.
Dr. Apple Bodermer is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She said if you start to feel a tingling or pain in any part of the body, it's a huge indication to start looking for a place to warm up.
It's also important to not warm up too fast.
"If you're outdoors, and you try to warm up, and then you know you're going to have to go back out to get to some other place, you're going to actually want to wait to get your permanent place. Because it's the freezing and it's the thawing that really creates a lot of the damage," she said. "So freezing thawing, refreezing, that can be way, way more dangerous than even a longer freeze and then delayed thaw."
For those participating in outdoor activities, Dr. Bodermer said to be extra cautious, because frostbite can sometimes lead to permanent skin damage.
"Once you've had frostbite, especially severe frostbite, you're much more prone to developing frostbite in that area for up to a year or even more after," she said.
She said to pay specific attention to the fingers, nose, toes and ears. She said it's a danger sign if something looks blue or gray.
In very severe cases, Dr. Bodermer said people can end up with amputations. She said to dress in layers, wear gloves and a hat that covers your ears, and a scarf that can be pulled over the face.
She adds that during the holiday season, many are attending parties and drinking. She said people may not see the warning signs of frostbite when they are impaired.