 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
continue to plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25
to 35 below zero for late this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially as the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

With brutal temperatures and strong winds, doctors are warning of frostbite

  • Updated
  • 0
Stay safe and warm with this winter weather guide

When winter storms force us to brace for freezing rain, wind, sleet and snow, lives can be in danger.

 MarianVejcik/iStockphoto/Getty Images

MADISON (WKOW) -- Winter break came early for many students across southern Wisconsin. For some, that means hitting the hills or slopes to spend time outside, but doctors are expressing their concerns of frostbite. 

The worst wind chills and cold temperatures are the night of December 22 into early morning on the 23rd. Doctors say with extremely low temperatures and strong winds, frostbite can happen a lot faster. 

Dr. Apple Bodermer is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She said if you start to feel a tingling or pain in any part of the body, it's a huge indication to start looking for a place to warm up. 

It's also important to not warm up too fast. 

"If you're outdoors, and you try to warm up, and then you know you're going to have to go back out to get to some other place, you're going to actually want to wait to get your permanent place. Because it's the freezing and it's the thawing that really creates a lot of the damage," she said. "So freezing thawing, refreezing, that can be way, way more dangerous than even a longer freeze and then delayed thaw."

For those participating in outdoor activities, Dr. Bodermer said to be extra cautious, because frostbite can sometimes lead to permanent skin damage. 

"Once you've had frostbite, especially severe frostbite, you're much more prone to developing frostbite in that area for up to a year or even more after," she said.

She said to pay specific attention to the fingers, nose, toes and ears. She said it's a danger sign if something looks blue or gray. 

In very severe cases, Dr. Bodermer said people can end up with amputations. She said to dress in layers, wear gloves and a hat that covers your ears, and a scarf that can be pulled over the face. 

She adds that during the holiday season, many are attending parties and drinking. She said people may not see the warning signs of frostbite when they are impaired. 

Tags

Recommended for you