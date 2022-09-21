With charging decision 'likely' this week, here's what we've learned about the February shooting involving law enforcement

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he's made a decision on whether he will charge two state agents who investigators say fired their weapons at an unarmed suspect.
Ozanne told county board members last Thursday he "likely" would announce this week what that decision is.
"I have made a decision," Ozanne told the board. "And that decision, that information will be- likely become public next week, sometime."
The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is leading the investigation. To date, the agency has disclosed a total of 21 law enforcement officers from five different agencies were involved in the arrest of Quadren Wilson, 38, on February 3.
The sheriff's office also released the names of the two special agents who fired their weapons: Nathan Peskie and Mark Wagner with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The DOJ said the two special agents were put on paid administrative leave that same day.
The DCSO has yet to say how many shots were fired during the arrest. It did state in a news release investigators found no evidence to indicate Wilson was armed.
In the first few days after the shooting, Wilson's family shared with 27 News Wilson’s personal perspective on what happened.
"Quadren told me he heard over 20 shots, at least," Wilson's mother, Stacy Morris, said in a February 6 interview. "And that he was shot in the back five times."
Wilson's lawyer, Steve Eisenberg, previously provided 27 News with a page from Wilson’s medical records showing the initial evaluation by trauma doctors that appeared to support the family’s claim. Eisenberg has declined to share any other medical records, citing his client’s privacy.
According to the notes, Wilson was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds. First responders reported "two wounds in the back” and reported the patient “does not tolerate being on his back at all… Shot while in a vehicle.”
Once Wilson arrived at the hospital, the emergency room doctors were able to do a more thorough evaluation, and the notes indicated they also observed a “wound to lower left chest” and after a “log roll,” doctors further noted “5 wounds total and a laceration.”
A ”log roll” is a procedure used by medical staff to move a patient onto their side. Eisenberg said after reading the notes from the medical record he initially believed Wilson was shot in the back five times.
After reading the search warrants and additional medical records, Eisenberg said he still can only speculate as to the number of bullets that hit Wilson.
"Can I tell you for a fact they were five different complete bullets that went in his body? No," Eisenberg said Tuesday. "I can tell you there's certainly one, and there may have been as many as- I can't even tell you how many fragments went into him. But there's certainly more than one wound."
Eisenberg told 27 News he watched a nurse treat Wilson's back in the Dane County Jail, and also observed hospital photos. The attorney said, based on those observations, he is confident in saying at least one mostly intact bullet entered Wilson's back, and a number of fragments penetrated Wilson's back too.
Eisenberg acknowledged it was possible both bullet and car fragments entered Wilson's body. He said he expected to learn more once he has access to Wilson's car.
"I have no doubt that [the sheriff's office knows] how many bullets were fired," Eisenberg said. "They've examined this car, and they won't release the car. I haven't been able to examine the car. They have, I am sure, know every bullet hole that went into that vehicle."
Sheriff's investigators said DCI, along with federal and local officers, stopped Wilson while he was driving near American Parkway and East Park Blvd. that day. Wilson was wanted on a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation.
Court records show Wilson was convicted in May of a felony count of delivering narcotics and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years on extended supervision.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it completed its investigation into the shooting June 1. Shortly after, search warrants were unsealed. WKOW 27 News asked the sheriff’s office to release other documents, including police reports, eyewitness accounts, any video or images related to the shooting or investigation. WKOW 27 News also asked for any summary documents presented to the district attorney’s office.
WKOW 27 News has not yet received any documents from the sheriff’s office from its open records request. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday while the investigation was complete from its perspective, it would not release any documents from the investigation until after Ozanne announces his decision.
Ozanne did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday.
Search warrants shine additional light
The search warrants unsealed in June indicated during his arrest, law enforcement thought Wilson was firing at them. DCI Special Agent Scott Leck advised, “multiple gunshots were heard coming from the vicinity of Wilson’s vehicle.”
Law enforcement returned fire towards Wilson, the search warrant said, “resulting in Wilson being struck in the torso” and treated at the hospital for “gunshot related injuries.”
According to the search warrant, DCI Special Agent Mike Mansavage, who was part of the arrest team, stated "it appeared as though a fellow agent, equipped with a ballistic shield was possibly being fired upon from the Wilson vehicle as the agent was backing away towards a median when a second agent, armed with a rifle, engaged Wilson who was within the vehicle at the time.”
That ballistic shield was examined during the subsequent examination, the search warrant said, and “did show areas of damage which may have been from projectile contact.”
The search warrant indicated while sheriff's deputies processed the vehicle, it became apparent "projectiles or possible fragments from a fired projectiles may be within the upholstered parts of the vehicle to include seats, roof, trim.... metal frame or supports of the vehicle itself."
Detective William Hendrickson wrote in a search warrant filed February 7, "during this arrest attempt, Wilson was described as firing a gun from within the passenger compartment" of his vehicle. A search warrant Hendrickson filed February 24 stated, “no firearm has been located in the [vehicle] during the subsequent search and processing by crime scene detectives.”
Beyond what is in the search warrant, sheriff's office investigators have not said why officers thought Wilson had fired a weapon.
Eisenberg said the descriptions from law enforcement left him further convinced, regardless of what Ozanne decides, the Wilson case shows the need to ensure law enforcement records video of similar arrest missions in the future.
None of the 21 officers from the Wisconsin DOJ, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, or Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were wearing a body camera, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Eisenberg said he's unaware of any privately recorded video that captured the shooting.
"I think it's abominable that there is no video from this case," he said.
Editor's Note: In a previous news report, WKOW 27 News incorrectly identified Special Agent Mark Wagner as the same Mark Wagner who was involved in a 2002 shooting while working as a Milwaukee Police officer. In that report, 27 News used an image of a different Mark Wagner who has since filed a defamation lawsuit against WKOW. Upon learning of the mistake, WKOW 27 News immediately took the image and web story off its website and issued a correction online and on air. We have since learned there are three men named Mark Wagner who previously worked for the Milwaukee Police Department. We write this editor's note to ensure no one is confused about the DCI Special Agent's identity.