With Fed rate hike announced, small businesses brace. Economic experts say there's a silver lining

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's already been a challenging spring for Natalie Ortega. The owner of an Oregon garden and greenhouse set up Wednesday at the Dane County Farmer's Market and said she worried the Fed might have added another hurdle Wednesday when it announced a 0.5% interest rate hike -- the largest increase in 22 years.
"My initial thought is 'boy I better raise my price on all products if I'm gonna keep pace with what's happening here,'" Ortega said.
Ortega said she's already struggled to keep up with rising costs tied to higher oil prices. The fuel to heat her greenhouse, gas for the trucks and increasingly pricey plastic plant holders have all added up.
"The highest cost we've ever had, for sure," Ortega said.
Ortega's biggest concern about the interest rate hike is it could make disposable income harder to come by as more people dedicate more of their budgets to bigger loan payments.
"In terms of what we do, we start with flowers, and we realize that's not an essential part of living although we all love them," Ortega said. "That might affect our business in terms of sales."
A short walk from the farmer's market, inside Monona Terrace, UW-Madison hosted a forum on the state of American prosperity.
Economist Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said he was at least encouraged by the relative financial stability in most American households, giving him confidence the country was better situation to withstand a possible recession that it was in 2008 or during the 1980s.
"These balance sheets, these debt-to-income ratios were better than they've been in 20 years," Posen said. "And this is true for the vast majority of Americans -- not all Americans but it's more like 80 percent; it's not just the upper one percent."
The pain, however, could be more acute for working class families. The panel noted a review that found by the end of 2021, most households earning less than $60,000 per year, and especially those making less than $20,000, were seeing cost increases that outpaced wage growth.
"People want to hire, wages are rising for workers at the lower end of the income scale," said UW-Madison Public Affairs Professor Mark Copelovitch. "But then you also have things like inflation -- the cost of goods, rent is going up."
The panelists said the U.S. was still in position to alleviate some of that inequality through more investments in social programs like a permanent child care tax credit.
With a national debt now beyond $30 trillion, Copelovitch said it may not be politically attractive but said the U.S. could withstand it because the value of the dollar is still quite strong.
"The United States this sort of unparalleled power to invest in things because of the dominance of the dollar and our position in the global economy," he said. "It's not really the narrative we have; the narrative is very much 'look at all the debt' or 'we're falling behind China.'"
Ortega said she was confident her business could withstand additional economic turbulence. While flower sales would likely suffer, she noted the business pivots to vegetables in the summer. Her concerns were for people who don't have as much flexibility.
"I will be alright because I grow vegetables after this," she said. "So I'm going to be offering something that is an essential part of their living."