With more snow in forecast, Madison Streets division warns of slippery roads

MADISON (WKOW) — Although most of the snow is behind us, there's still some more in the forecast.
The Madison Streets Division warns this could cause your evening commute to be "snowy and slippery."
The division has been out cleaning up from the last storm and will stay out through tonight. The city also extended its snow emergency through Friday night.
Crews are servicing salt routes, clearing snow previously blocked by cars and other clean up duties.
"When commuting through the city this evening, please remember to be slow, patient, and safe. Even with Streets Divisions plows out, roads can be slippery and challenging during active snowstorms," a snow plowing update reads.
Because residential areas aren't salted like main roadways, they are more likely to be slippery and officials urge caution.
They also warn that areas on the edge of the city could have blowing or drifting snow.