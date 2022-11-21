With no gathering limit or mask mandate, Dane County eyes return to normal Thanksgiving celebrations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanksgiving celebrations in Dane County this year will look very different than in 2020, when there was a public health order banning indoor gatherings between different households, and in 2021, when a mask mandate was still in place and concerns about the omicron variant were rising.
"In general, I feel pretty good," Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, said. "We are in such a different position than we were for the last two Thanksgivings, I think for a number of reasons."
This year, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are widely available, there are therapeutic drugs doctors can use to treat people who do get sick, and overall COVID-19 case numbers are dropping.
Pothof said that all means families can gather for the holiday without the same worries about staying healthy.
"Not that we can completely throw caution to the wind, but we're in a much better position to have a more quote unquote normal Thanksgiving," he said.
Data from AAA indicates many Americans plan to do just that.
The travel association estimates 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. That's up from 50.6 million people in 2020 and 53.4 million people last year.
It's also almost back to pre-pandemic travel levels. In 2019, AAA reports 55 million people traveled more than 50 miles to celebrate Thanksgiving.
As more people get back to their typical Thanksgiving gatherings, Pothof said we should all be cognizant of respiratory viruses other than COVID-19 that are circulating at high levels right now.
"I hear a lot of people say, 'Hey, I've got this cold, I've got a sore throat, I tested for COVID, it's negative, so I'm good,'" Pothof said. "It's true you might not have COVID, but I also don't want the RSV or the influenza that you have, so let's not spread those things around at Thanksgiving dinner, either, even though it's sometimes hard to stay home when you don't feel really sick, just a little sick."
Pothof said the best ways to avoid getting sick this Thanksgiving are to practice good hand hygiene, increase ventilation if you're gathering inside with a lot of people and consider wearing a mask if you'll be traveling to a county that is currently in the CDC's medium or high community level for COVID-19.