With Social Security on pace to be depleted, Senate candidates split on how to keep it funded

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mondays mean Tai Chi classes at the senior center in Mount Horeb. Retirees taking part in the exercises knew it's not a stretch to say Congress has to address the Social Security trust fund.
According to the Social Security Administration, the trust fund that collects Social Security tax payments is on track to deplete its reserve funds in 2034. From that point on, Social Security would be able to pay out only 77 percent of scheduled benefits.
"Probably won't happen in my lifetime, but I understand that it is in jeopardy," Jim Remer, one of the retirees taking part in Monday's class, said.
Social Security has become a key issue in Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate. Democrats have accused GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of wanting to put the program "on the chopping block."
While Johnson hasn't called for cuts to the program, he does advocate for the program to be made discretionary, meaning Congress could make changes -- including cuts -- in each budget cycle.
Currently, Congress cannot change the program, as Social Security and Medicare or mandatory entitlements.
In Friday's debate in Milwaukee, Johnson restated his support for ending the concept of mandatory funding and making every piece of spending subject to change.
"The greatest threat to Social Security and Medicare is the completely out-of-control deficit spending and our growing debt," Johnson said. "We need to combine everything, look at all of it, so we start prioritizing spending."
Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, said he wanted to keep Social Security as a mandatory program. To ensure it remains fully funded, Barnes said he supported raising the cap on the Social Security tax.
Currently, wages above $147,000 a year are not taxed for the Social Security fund.
"What we need to do is not just make Social Security solvent, we should strengthen Social Security," Barnes said Friday. "We can do that by making sure the wealthy pay their fair share. We need to make sure that billionaires are paying more into this system."
UW-Madison economics professor John Witte, whose grandfather led the committee that created the template for Social Security, said Edwin Witte would've been firmly against making Social Security discretionary.
Remer said he opposes the idea of combining Social Security with the rest of the federal budget.
"Depending on what administration is in charge, it could be changed or cut," Remer said. "Or, you know, stopped entirely."
Evelyn Hitzemann said she didn't mind the idea of raising the tax cap, but added that should come after Congress has found other places in the budget to make cuts.
"I really think the answer is to cut back on spending," Hitzemann said. "And without harming people who really need the assistance."
Johnson and Barnes are scheduled to take part in one more debate before the November 8 election. It's set for this Thursday evening at Marquette University.