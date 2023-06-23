 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

With summer setting in, UW Health issues sun safety reminders

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunscreen MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — Summer is officially underway, which means it's time to break out the bottles of sunscreen and take precautions while out in outside.

Too much time in the sun unprotected can lead to skin cancer because of exposure to ultraviolent (UV) rays, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

That's why UW Health dermatologists are encouraging everyone to take care of their skin while enjoying all that summer has to offer in Wisconsin.

Dr. Apple Bodemer, an integrative dermatologist with UW Health, said wearing sunscreen helps mitigate the risks that come with getting sunburnt. 

“Your risk for developing melanoma, a type of skin cancer, doubles if you have a history of five or more sunburns,” she said. “Even one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescents doubles your risk of developing melanoma.”

She said it's important to minimize UV exposure because one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer by age 70.

Bodemer recommends using a mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen that's at least SPF 30. She also recommends getting sunscreen that includes zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or iron oxide and reapplying every two hours or after getting wet.

In addition to sunscreen, Bodemer says wearing clothing that covers skin, wide-lensed sunglasses and wide-rimmed hats are great ways to reduce sun exposure. She also recommends staying in the shade and avoiding midday sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you