With summer setting in, UW Health issues sun safety reminders

MADISON (WKOW) — Summer is officially underway, which means it's time to break out the bottles of sunscreen and take precautions while out in outside.
Too much time in the sun unprotected can lead to skin cancer because of exposure to ultraviolent (UV) rays, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's why UW Health dermatologists are encouraging everyone to take care of their skin while enjoying all that summer has to offer in Wisconsin.
Dr. Apple Bodemer, an integrative dermatologist with UW Health, said wearing sunscreen helps mitigate the risks that come with getting sunburnt.
“Your risk for developing melanoma, a type of skin cancer, doubles if you have a history of five or more sunburns,” she said. “Even one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescents doubles your risk of developing melanoma.”
She said it's important to minimize UV exposure because one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer by age 70.
Bodemer recommends using a mineral-based broad-spectrum sunscreen that's at least SPF 30. She also recommends getting sunscreen that includes zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or iron oxide and reapplying every two hours or after getting wet.
In addition to sunscreen, Bodemer says wearing clothing that covers skin, wide-lensed sunglasses and wide-rimmed hats are great ways to reduce sun exposure. She also recommends staying in the shade and avoiding midday sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.