Witness to teen's Madison homicide jailed

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person authorities said was a witness to the Friday homicide of a Madison teenager is jailed, as police detectives try to zero in on the teen's killer.
Madison Police officials said the 18-year-old victim was discovered in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street near the intersection of North Sherman Avenue. Also found was a stolen white Kia sedan with bullet holes. Police officials said there were reports of a person or persons running away from the car.
Authorities said a Friday incident at Vera Court - also on the city's northside - was connected to the homicide victim. Madison Police officials said officers responded to both locations around the same time, just before noon.
A person with knowledge of the homicide investigation told 27 News police personnel identified a witness who was inside the stolen car at the time of the shooting. The person who spoke to 27 News did so anonymously as the person was not authorized to release the information.
The source's information, Dane County Court, and Dane County Jail records show the witness, 20, was booked into the jail several hours after the killing. The witness is tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without consent, bail jumping, and theft. The tentative theft charge may relate to actions that took place prior to Friday.
Madison Police Captain Kelly Donahue said on Friday that investigators were speaking with witnesses but did not specify who they were.
Authorities said shell casings were found at both the scene of the homicide victim's discovery on Vahlen Street and on Vera Court. They said it's not been determined at what location the victim was shot.
A separate witness in the area of Vahlen Street told 27 News there were two audible gunshots Friday before emergency responders were on the scene and attempting life-saving efforts with the homicide victim.
The Dane County Medical Examiner has yet to release the victim's identity.
A representative of the Dane County District Attorney's Office said the 20-year old man was scheduled to appear in Dane County Court Tuesday. The man already has pending misdemeanor charges in connection to what prosecutors said was damage to the home of the one man's relatives.