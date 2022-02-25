Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in their neighborhood

APPLETON (WKOW) -- There was a low-speed chase in Appleton earlier this week after a man took a stolen skid steer on a joy ride.
At first, witnesses thought the man was a city worker making the rounds, with witnesses saying he was calm while weaving through trees and around houses. However, they became suspicious when the man circled around again.
Several residents described the strangeness of the event.
“At 7:30 I saw a skid steer driving down the street, and it was coming from Mason down Edmund, and I kind of did a double take because it was kind of unusual,” local Jan Berg told WBAY.
“The guy, at least not while he was driving through the neighborhood or the park, didn’t hit any trees or any equipment or anything as far as I could see. So he was driving reckless and careful at the same time,” Walbrun said.
“I had to wake up my nephew. Get up! Get up! You gotta see this!” Al Cascarano said.
Around 7:30 a.m., Grand Chute police were called to help Appleton police with the chase, which started in the city and eventually ended when police corned him after he drove on railroad tracks.
The now-identified driver was taken into custody in Grand Chute and turned over to police in Appleton. He is currently being held on suspicion of his fourth OWI offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony eluding, misdemeanor resisting, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and warrants.