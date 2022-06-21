Witnesses to Madison SUV crash suspect theft, avoid injured person

MADISON (WKOW) -- Witnesses to the crash of an SUV into a tree in a Madison neighborhood avoided approaching an injured person, fearing the vehicle was stolen and one of the suspected thieves could be armed.
The vehicle slammed into the tree in the 6300 block of Woodington Way early Monday morning.
"All of a sudden, heard this horrible crash, a really awful sound," nearby homeowner Danielle Gale told 27 News.
"Our front windows were open because it had been such a pleasant night and I yelled out, 'Are you okay?' " Gale said.
The crash was captured on Ring camera video. The video also shows someone running away from the crashed SUV and another person struggling to get out, saying he believed he broke his foot.
But no one answered Gale when she tried determine what help might be needed.
"I kept myself in the dark, did not turn on any lights because there was some reasoning I had at that point that it might be perhaps a stolen vehicle just because of the time of night," Gale said. A time stamp on the video indicates the crash took place just after 4 a.m.
Madison Police and Madison Fire units responded to the scene of the crash.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said she could not confirm the crashed vehicle was listed as stolen in law enforcement databases. "This is the only information I have at this time: Dispatch received a call around 4:10...about a car vs. tree. Caller said the driver and others inside the vehicle ran away," she said.
Gale and her husband Brian said they've reflected on their decision to call 911 but to not approach the apparently-injured person. Brian Gale said blood was visible near the crashed car after the two people left the scene.
"You see someone hurt at an accident and you want to go over there and make sure they're okay," Danielle Gale told 27 News.
"They're hitting a tree at four o'clock in the morning. Are they sober? Or are they somebody that's up to no good?" she asked.
"Felt that we did the right thing," Brian Gale said.
"From the Madison Fire Department’s perspective, we would simply like to convey that...people should not insert themselves into an emergency situation without first making sure it is safe to do so," Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. "For example, if someone collapses in the aisle of a grocery store and needs CPR, we encourage bystanders to take action while calling 911. But in other emergencies, such as a car crash, there could be safety hazards that aren’t always apparent, like electrical hazards, risk of vehicle fire, or a vehicle that may still be in 'Drive,' she said.
"The best course of action in a situation where you want to help someone but aren’t sure if it is safe is to call 911 and report the situation immediately. The Madison Fire Department is usually on scene within 5 minutes of the 911 call," Schuster said.
"I feel like I did what I could do, and that was us calling 911 in this case," Danielle Gale said.