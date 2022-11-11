WKOW announces "Spirit of Service" award winner, Don Aiken

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the last few weeks, WKOW has partnered with optics company Vortex for our "Spirit of Service" contest, where the community nominated and voted for a deserving veteran to win $5,000.
On Friday, we had the honor to present that winning check to Don Aiken from Lodi.
Aiken served in the Air Force during the 1980s and now he helps run a non-profit called Healing Patriots.
Several times a year, Don and his all-volunteer group take veterans and first responders on four week-long outdoor expeditions a year. They go twice to northern Wisconsin and twice to Canada.
That's where Aiken said the guests can take time to reset, recharge, and begin the healing process. He said he's seen the change it brings in those who attend.
"It takes a little bit for that eggshell to kind of start busting around there but once it does, it's amazing the change that you see in most of these people in just that little time," he said.
For Aiken, these trips take on a stronger meaning to him beyond just being able to help others heal their own trauma. Several years ago, he lost his son to a heroin overdose.
"There is a reason why I'm on these trips, too. I need it just as much as the other people do too," he said. "It's kind of therapy for myself, also."
Aiken told 27 News he plans to donate the money to his organization, although he said, "I have been warned by the people at Vortex, I'm supposed to buy myself a couple cocktails!"
Congratulations, Don, on making a positive impact on our community!